Egypt GASC sets international tender for wheat

CAIRO, May 1 (Reuters) - Egypt's General Authority For Supply Commodities (GASC) announced on Monday that it has set an international tender for wheat with a deadline on May 2.

Offers are to be submitted on a free on board basis with shipment dates scheduled June 10-30 and/or July 1-20. Payment will be managed at the sight of the International Trade Finance Corporation, GASC said.

(Reporting by Sarah Safty; Writing by Adam Makary and Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Leslie Adler)

