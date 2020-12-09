Egypt, French agency sign financing agreements worth 716 mln euros - statement

Add details

CAIRO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Egypt and the French Development Agency have signed development financing agreements worth 715.6 million euros, the Egyptian international cooperation ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The package was aimed at accelerating the transition to a green recovery and investing in human capital, it added. The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to France.

The agreements were part of the 2019-2023 Strategic Partnership in Social and Economic Development between Egypt and France, worth 1 billion euros, the statement said.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((mahmoud.mourad@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.