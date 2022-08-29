Egypt finmin sees budget deficit narrowing to 5.6% of GDP in FY 2022/23 - Asharq TV

CAIRO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Egypt's budget deficit is expected to narrow to 5.6% of GDP in the fiscal year to June 2023 from 6.1% in the previous fiscal year, Asharq TV reported on Monday, citing Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit.

Maiit was quoted as saying the deficit is expected to ease further to 5% of GDP in 2023/24.

(Reporting by Moataz Mohamed; Writing by Lina Najem)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.