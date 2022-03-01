Egypt extends wheat moisture level requirement by one year

Adds detail, context

CAIRO, March 1 (Reuters) - Egypt, the world’s largest wheat buyer, has extended by one year, to April 2023, its imported wheat moisture limit specifications, as part of a plan to diversify its sources of supply, the trade ministry said on Tuesday in a statement.

Moisture should not exceed of 13.5% of the weight of wheat shipments, the ministry said, adding the decision should allow the country to diversify its import origins. The tolerance of moisture content is normally 13% in Egypt.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has disrupted international grain markets, prompting Egypt on Monday to cancel a second wheat import tender.

Ukraine and Russia are among Egypt main grain suppliers, alongside the United States, Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Kazakhstan, Paraguay, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and Serbia.

