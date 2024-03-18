News & Insights

Egypt extends sugar export ban for three more months - cabinet

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

March 18, 2024 — 09:24 am EDT

Written by Nayera Abdallah for Reuters ->

DUBAI, March 18 (Reuters) - Egypt has extended a ban on exporting sugar for three more months, except for surplus quantities beyond local market needs, the cabinet said on Monday.

A gap in sugar supplies has led to rising prices and shortages of unsubsidised sugar at some shops in Egypt.

The cabinet had previously approved the importation of one million metric tons of sugar this year.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

