Egypt extends ban on sugar imports for three months - ministry

CAIRO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Egypt is extending a ban on imports of white and raw sugar for three months, the trade ministry said on Tuesday.

The extension aims to reduce the impact of global price fluctuations on the national sugar industry and dispose of accumulated stocks, Trade Minister Naveen Gamea said in a statement.

Egypt's sugar reserves stand at around 1.4 mln tonnes, sufficient for more than six months, the statement said.

Egypt had imposed a three-month ban on white and raw sugar in early June. Exemptions are possible in special cases and for sugar needed for the pharmaceutical industry.

