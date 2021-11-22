Egypt exported 1 mln tonnes of LNG in third quarter, says ministry

DUBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Egypt exported 1 million tonnes of liquified natural gas (LNG) in the third quarter of 2021, the petroleum ministry said in a statement on Facebook ON mONDAY.

The ministry said that the volume exported represented a 900% increase year on year.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Moataz Abdelrahiem Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by David Goodman )

