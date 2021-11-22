Egypt exported 1 mln tonnes of LNG in third quarter, says ministry
DUBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Egypt exported 1 million tonnes of liquified natural gas (LNG) in the third quarter of 2021, the petroleum ministry said in a statement on Facebook ON mONDAY.
The ministry said that the volume exported represented a 900% increase year on year.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Moataz Abdelrahiem Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by David Goodman )
((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.