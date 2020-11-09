Egypt expects economy to grow 3.3% in 2020/21 fiscal year

Adds further comments from finance minister

CAIRO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Egypt expects its economy to grow by 3.3% in the financial year that began in July, but growth could range within a band of 2.8% to 3.5%, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Monday.

Egypt lost 220 billion Egyptian pounds ($14 bln) in revenue in the final quarter of the 2019/20 financial year after the country was hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Maait said.

The government had spent 65 billion pounds of a 100 billion pound grant to confront the pandemic as of the end of June 2020. Of this, 65 billion pounds were spent on extra staple goods and medical equipment.

Egypt aims to reduce its budget deficit to 7.5% in the 2020/21 fiscal year from 7.9% in 2019/20 and is targeting a primary surplus of 0.5%

