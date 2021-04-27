World Markets

Egypt expects debt to be 'Euroclearable' by November, says minister

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Egypt expects its domestic debt to be "Euroclearable" and open to a larger number of foreign investors by November, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Tuesday.

Adds detail on JPMorgan index, debt strategy

CAIRO, April 27 (Reuters) - Egypt expects its domestic debt to be "Euroclearable" and open to a larger number of foreign investors by November, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said on Tuesday.

Egypt signed an agreement to create a cross-border link with Euroclear, Europe's biggest settlement house for securities, in 2019.

In a speech to the American Chamber of Commerce, Maait said that Egypt also expected to join JPMorgan's GBI-EM investment index in a listing that could lift its local currency bond markets.

Egypt and Ukraine have been placed on review for joining the widely tracked index and expect to receive a decision within the next six months.

Maait presented details of Egypt's strategy for managing its debt, which includes reducing debt interest payments as a proportion of gross domestic product (GDP) to 6.9% by 2023/24 from 8.8% this financial year.

This year 35.1% of government spending went to interest payments on its debt. The government aims to reduce that to 29.6% by 2023/24.

(Reporting by Aidan Lewis and Patrick Werr Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and David Goodman )

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021

    Aon Managing Director of Transaction Solutions joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks​ to discuss global M&A trends and outlook for the remainder of 2021.

    Apr 15, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular