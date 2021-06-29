World Markets

Egypt expected to launch IPO programme in September -regulator

Contributor
Ehab Farouk Reuters
Published

The head of Egypt's Financial Regulation Authority (FRA) said on Tuesday he expected the government to start its programme of initial public offerings in September, and that two or three companies should be listed by the end of the year.

Adds details, background

CAIRO, June 29 (Reuters) - The head of Egypt's Financial Regulation Authority (FRA) said on Tuesday he expected the government to start its programme of initial public offerings in September, and that two or three companies should be listed by the end of the year.

The country's first offering of green bonds by a private company is expected to take place on Wednesday with value of $100 million, FRA chairman Mohamed Omran also told a press conference.

Omran did not name the companies expected to issue shares this year, nor the company due offer green bonds.

FRA sources previously told Reuters that state-owned Banque du Caire BQDC.CA was one of four listed companies that had been instructed to sell shares by the end of the year.

In Egypt, companies are allowed to list on the exchange before actually offering shares to be traded.

An Banque du Caire IPO would represent the biggest sale of Egyptian state assets since 2006.

The company was one of several state firms earmarked several years ago for share sales that have faced repeated delays, partly due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Nadine Awadalla, Kirsten Donovan)

((Aidan.Lewis@tr.com; +20-1001174410;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    IMF's Georgieva: Poorer Nations Hit by Climate, Pandemic

    IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva says poorer nations are struggling with pandemic-fueled debt and desperately need help. She speaks to Bloomberg's Haslinda Amin following an IMF panel. (Source: Bloomberg)

    Jun 17, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular