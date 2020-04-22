Egypt economy forecasts reduced as coronavirus hits

By Patrick Werr

CAIRO, April 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's economy is expected to grow 3.5% in the fiscal year starting in July, according to a Reuters poll, down from the 5.9% that economists had been predicting only three months earlier, before the coronavirus outbreak swept the world.

Growth for the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30, is expected to come in at 3.0%, down from the previous estimate of 5.8%, according to the median of forecasts from 20 economists polled from April 12 to 20.

The economy grew by 5.6% in the first half of 2019/20. In January, the finance ministry had projected 5.8% to 5.9% growth for the whole of 2019/20.

The planning ministry announced on Tuesday that it too had revised its projections downwards, forecasting growth of 4.2% in 2019/20 and 3.5% in 2020/21.

"Lower economic growth reflects weaker consumption, investment and exports," said NKC African, which alone among forecasters predicted Egypt's economy would fall into recession for the whole of 2020/21, with the economy contracting by 1.7%.

Egypt's economy had been boosted in the last three years by an upswing in tourism, strong remittances from Egyptian workers abroad and recently discovered natural gas fields coming onstream.

But since the coronavirus outbreak, tourism has collapsed, the price of gas plummeted and worker remittances come under threat with the decline of oil revenue in Gulf Arab states, where many Egyptians are employed.

Hit by fallout from the coronavirus, non-oil private sector activity in March contracted at the fastest rate since January 2017, shortly after the country implemented IMF-backed austerity measures, according to the IHS Markit Egypt Purchasing Managers' Index.

INFLATION SET TO INCREASE

The analysts expected Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation to slow to 6.0% in 2019/20 from 9.3% in 2018/19, then rebound to 7.5% in 2020/21. In July 2017, months after the IMF austerity measures, inflation peaked at 33%.

Inflation would remain subdued "as global and domestic factors related to the Covid-19 pandemic squeeze household and corporate demand," NKC African said. Lower global fuel prices and a strong Egyptian pound should also keep local prices down.

The poll also suggested that the central bank would lower its overnight lending rate to a median 9.75% by the end of June 2020 and 9.25% by the end of June 2021.

At its last Monetary Policy Committee meeting on April 2, the bank left its lending rate unchanged at 10.25%, two weeks after slashing it by three percentage points at a surprise meeting as a "preemptive" move to support the economy in the face of COVID-19.

(For other stories from the Reuters global long-term economic outlook polls package, )

(Polling by Md Manzer Hussain in Bengaluru; reporting and writing by Patrick Werr; editing by Larry King and Jonathan Oatis)

((patrick.werr@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.