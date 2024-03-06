Egypt dollar bonds jump after central bank ramps up rates, currency slides

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's international bonds jumped by more than 2 cents after the central bank ramped up rates by 600 basis points and the currency slipped to a fresh record low, signalling the start of a long awaited devaluation.

Longer-dated bonds enjoyed the biggest gains, with the 2047 bond enjoying the biggest gains, up 2.6 cents at 82.3 cents, Tradeweb data showed. XS2079846635=TE

