Egypt dollar bonds jump after central bank ramps up rates, currency slides

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

March 06, 2024 — 03:01 am EST

Written by Karin Strohecker for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's international bonds jumped by more than 2 cents after the central bank ramped up rates by 600 basis points and the currency slipped to a fresh record low, signalling the start of a long awaited devaluation.

Longer-dated bonds enjoyed the biggest gains, with the 2047 bond enjoying the biggest gains, up 2.6 cents at 82.3 cents, Tradeweb data showed. XS2079846635=TE

