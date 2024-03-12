Egypt declines bids for local currency bonds after devaluation, bankers say

CAIRO, March 12 (Reuters) - Egypt declined to accept any bids at an auction of three- and five-year local currency treasury bonds, bankers said on Tuesday.

Monday's auction was the first of its kind since Egypt devalued its currency, raised interest rates and signed an expanded agreement with the International Monetary Fund on March 6, measures that swiftly improved investor confidence.

The central bank offered 2.5 billion Egyptian pounds ($51 million) in three-year bonds and 250 million pounds in five-year bonds, it said on its website.

Bankers said the finance ministry, which is the ultimate seller of the bonds, baulked at paying the relatively high interest rates demanded by investors. The central bank hiked overnight interest by a total 800 basis points over the last two months.

"The ministry of finance was not willing to take on bonds for 3-5 years at 28% to 31%," one banker told Reuters.

The last time the finance ministry accepted maturities greater than one year was four months ago.

Foreign investors last week resumed treasury bill purchases after a long absence, bankers said.

