Egypt counting on France for wheat supplies, prime minister says

CAIRO, March 28 (Reuters) - Egypt's Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said on Monday that Egypt is "counting on its strategic relations with France to secure some supplies of basic commodities, like wheat" if the Russian-Ukrainian war drags on.

During an official trip to Cairo, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said France would ensure Egypt would get the wheat it needed in coming months.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Lina Najem)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.