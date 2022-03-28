World Markets

Egypt counting on France for wheat supplies, prime minister says

Momen Saeed Atallah Reuters
Egypt's Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly said on Monday that Egypt is "counting on its strategic relations with France to secure some supplies of basic commodities, like wheat" if the Russian-Ukrainian war drags on.

During an official trip to Cairo, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said France would ensure Egypt would get the wheat it needed in coming months.

