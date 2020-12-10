Egypt core inflation rises to 4.012% in Nov from 3.889% in Oct
CAIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's core inflation accelerated to 4.012% in November from 3.889% in October, the central bank said on Thursday.
Core inflation strips out volatile items such as food.
The broader urban consumer price inflation quickened to an annual 5.7% from 4.5% in October, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said earlier.
(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by Alison Williams)
((Nafisa.Eltahir@thomsonreuters.com; +971 56 226 1754;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.