Egypt core inflation rises to 4.012% in Nov from 3.889% in Oct

Nafisa Eltahir Reuters
Egypt's core inflation accelerated to 4.012% in November from 3.889% in October, the central bank said on Thursday.

Core inflation strips out volatile items such as food.

The broader urban consumer price inflation quickened to an annual 5.7% from 4.5% in October, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said earlier.

