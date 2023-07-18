News & Insights

Egypt contracts to import 165,000 T sugar -ministry

July 18, 2023 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

CAIRO, July 18 (Reuters) - Egypt's state buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) and The Egyptian Sugar & Integrated Industries Company (ESIIC) have contracts to import 165,000 tonnes of sugar, the supply ministry said on Tuesday.

The North African nation's strategic reserves of sugar including the contracted quantities are sufficient to last until February 2024, the ministry added.

