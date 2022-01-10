Egypt closes two Mediterranean ports because of bad weather

CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Egypt closed the two Mediterranean ports of Alexandria and Dekheila on Monday as a result of bad weather, the Alexandria Port Authority said in a statement.

The ports will remain closed until the weather improves, the authority said.

The ports are among the largest in Egypt and each can handle up to 1 million 20ft-equivalent units (TEUs).

(Reporting by Ahmed Salem; writing by Sarah El Safty; editing by Jason Neely)

