Egypt closes two Mediterranean ports because of bad weather

Ahmed Salem Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Amr Dalsh

Egypt closed the two Mediterranean ports of Alexandria and Dekheila on Monday as a result of bad weather, the Alexandria Port Authority said in a statement.

The ports will remain closed until the weather improves, the authority said.

The ports are among the largest in Egypt and each can handle up to 1 million 20ft-equivalent units (TEUs).

