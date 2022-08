CAIRO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank kept key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, it said in a statement.

The overnight lending rate remains at 12.25 percent, while the overnight deposit rate is at 11.25 percent, the bank said.

(Writing by Lilian Wagdy; Editing by Catherine Evans)

