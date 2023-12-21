News & Insights

World Markets

Egypt central bank keeps interest rates steady as growth drops

Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

December 21, 2023 — 12:38 pm EST

Written by Yomna Ehab and Ahmed Tolba for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank kept its overnight interest rates unchanged on Thursday as predicted, saying GDP growth had slowed to 2.9% in the second quarter of 2003 and headline inflation had decelerated in October and November.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) left the deposit rate at 19.25% and the lending rate at 20.25%, it said in a statement.

The median forecast in a poll of 14 analysts was for the MPC to hold rates, although six analysts had expected a hike of between 100 and 300 basis points.

Second-quarter growth slowed to an annual 2.9% from 3.9% in the first quarter, implying growth of 3.8% for the whole of fiscal 2022/23, which ended on June 30, the MPC said. The economy grew by 6.7% in fiscal 2021/22.

"Furthermore, real GDP growth is expected to slow down further during fiscal year 2023/24 before gradually picking up thereafter," the MPC statement said, adding that global economic growth had slowed and the outlook revised downwards as well.

Headline inflation slowed to 34.6% in November from a record 38.0% in September.

"In light of the above, the MPC decided that current policy rates remain appropriate at this juncture," it said.

Some analysts had expected a quick increase in rates after the political tensions of the Dec. 10-12 presidential election that swept President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi into a third, six-year term. Egypt had been widely expected to delay hard economic measures until after the vote.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Ahmed Tolba; writing by Patrick Werr; editing by Mark Heinrich)

((yomna.ehab@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.