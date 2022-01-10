World Markets

Egypt cenbank to provide emergency liquidity to banks under conditions


Reuters

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

Egypt's central bank said on Monday it had approved a set of rules under which it would be able to provide emergency liquidity to local lenders.

Banks can apply to receive emergency liquidity if they cannot get it from the interbank or financial markets, the central bank said in a statement.

Emergency liquidity will be made available to solvent banks only and for a maximum period of 180 days, it said. It will be priced at a premium of at least 5 percent over the overnight lending rate, it added.

