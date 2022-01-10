Egypt cenbank to provide emergency liquidity to banks under conditions

CAIRO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank said on Monday it had approved a set of rules under which it would be able to provide emergency liquidity to local lenders.

Banks can apply to receive emergency liquidity if they cannot get it from the interbank or financial markets, the central bank said in a statement.

Emergency liquidity will be made available to solvent banks only and for a maximum period of 180 days, it said. It will be priced at a premium of at least 5 percent over the overnight lending rate, it added.

(Reporting Moataz Mohamed, writing by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by Gareth Jones)

((Maher.Chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.