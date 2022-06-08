Egypt cancels imported vegoils tender, buys local oils

Adds tender details, market background

CAIRO, June 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer GASC said it has canceled its international tender for vegetable oils on Wednesday. Instead, it bought 52,500 tonnes of locally produced soyoil in a separate tender, said a statement by the ministry of supply.

The lowest offer presented in the international tender was $1,800 a tonne C&F for soyoil, around 3.6 percent more than the lowest offer purchased in the local production tender.

GASC was seeking an unspecified quantity of soyoil and sunflower oil in the international tender for arrival Aug. 5-25. It was also seeking locally produced vegetable oils in a separate tender for arrival Jul. 25 - Aug. 15.

This is the second time in a row that the state buyer cancels its international tender, opting to buy the cheaper local oils in April.

The loss of shipments from Ukraine, the world's top supplier of sunflower oil, had caused a sharp rise in global vegetable oil prices.

Offers in Wednesday's international tender, however, were around 8 percent lower than the lowest offer in GASC's last tender in April.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase:

Supplier

Cargo

Quantity (MT)

Price (EGP)

USD (equiv)

Soyven

SBO

15,000

32,750

1,748.53

Safa

SBO

7,000

32,750

1,748.53

C3M

SBO

3,000

32,750

1,748.53

Evergreen

SBO

3,000

32,750

1,748.53

Maged (Golden)

SBO

10,000

32,750

1,748.53

Maged

SBO

3,000

32,750

1,748.53

Multi Trade (Golden)

SBO

10,000

32,750

1,748.53

Medi Trade

SBO

1,500

32,500

1,735.18

