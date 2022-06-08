Egypt cancels imported vegoils tender, buys local oils
Adds tender details, market background
CAIRO, June 8 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer GASC said it has canceled its international tender for vegetable oils on Wednesday. Instead, it bought 52,500 tonnes of locally produced soyoil in a separate tender, said a statement by the ministry of supply.
The lowest offer presented in the international tender was $1,800 a tonne C&F for soyoil, around 3.6 percent more than the lowest offer purchased in the local production tender.
GASC was seeking an unspecified quantity of soyoil and sunflower oil in the international tender for arrival Aug. 5-25. It was also seeking locally produced vegetable oils in a separate tender for arrival Jul. 25 - Aug. 15.
This is the second time in a row that the state buyer cancels its international tender, opting to buy the cheaper local oils in April.
The loss of shipments from Ukraine, the world's top supplier of sunflower oil, had caused a sharp rise in global vegetable oil prices.
Offers in Wednesday's international tender, however, were around 8 percent lower than the lowest offer in GASC's last tender in April.
Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase:
Supplier
Cargo
Quantity (MT)
Price (EGP)
USD (equiv)
Soyven
SBO
15,000
32,750
1,748.53
Safa
SBO
7,000
32,750
1,748.53
C3M
SBO
3,000
32,750
1,748.53
Evergreen
SBO
3,000
32,750
1,748.53
Maged (Golden)
SBO
10,000
32,750
1,748.53
Maged
SBO
3,000
32,750
1,748.53
Multi Trade (Golden)
SBO
10,000
32,750
1,748.53
Medi Trade
SBO
1,500
32,500
1,735.18
(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan Editing by David Gregorio and Grant McCool)
((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.