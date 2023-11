CAIRO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The Egyptian cabinet will raise the local wheat procurement price for the 2024 season to 1,600 pounds ($51.86) per ardeb (150 kilograms) for the 2024 procurement season, it said in a statement on Thursday.

($1 = 30.8500 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Enas Alashray)

