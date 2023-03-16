Egypt buys Ukrainian wheat amid grain deal extension talks

Adds details and context

CAIRO, March 16 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Thursday it bought 120,000 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat in an international tender for shipment April 15-25, 2023.

The purchase comes amid talks on the extension of the U.N.-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative, which expires later this week.

Russia has proposed that the deal, which allows grain shipments from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, should be renewed for just 60 days. Ukraine has rejected it.

The deal has previously been renewed for 120 days and there are concerns a shorter extension could cause logistical issues.

Traders gave the following breakdown of the purchase in dollars per tonne:

Supplier

Quantity (KMT)

Origin

Port

FOB

Freight

Freight Seller

C&F

Nibulon

60

Ukr

Chornomorsk

$279.50

$19.22

NNC

$298.72

Nibulon

60

Ukr

Chornomorsk

$279.50

$19.22

NNC

$298.72

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Chris Reese and Stephen Coates)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.