Egypt buys 3.9 mln tonnes of local wheat, surpassing 2021 figure

June 12 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 3.9 million tonnes of domestic wheat during the current harvest season so far, surpassing last year's full-season total by 300,000 tonnes, the state-run General Company for Silos and Storage's chairman told Reuters on Sunday.

Kamal Hashim added that the procured amount included 200,000 tonnes allocated to pasta factories. Egypt's local wheat harvest typically starts in April and ends in July.

The government, which provides steeply subsidised bread to more than 70 million of Egypt's estimated 103 million people, has set an ambitious target to buy 6 million tonnes of domestic wheat this year, two-thirds more than in either of the previous two years.

The government has taken several steps to protect wheat supplies since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which largely cut off shipments from Egypt’s two top suppliers and left the North African country scouting for alternative exporters.

Egypt says farmers must supply at least 60% of their crop to the state, up from the 40% it bought last year. It is imposing fines and even jail on those who don't comply.

The rules are meant to prevent farmers from holding back more of their crop for animal feed, and traders from selling the wheat on the open market.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, Writing by Moataz Mohamed and Sarah El Safty, Editing by Catherine Evans and Pravin Char)

((moataz.mohamed@thomsonreuters.com;))

