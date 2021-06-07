Egypt buys 100,000 tonnes raw sugar in tender - trade

HAMBURG, June 7 (Reuters) - Egypt's state sugar buyer ESIIC is believed to have purchased 100,000 tonnes of raw sugar in an international tender which closed on Saturday, European traders said on Monday.

It was bought in two 50,000 tonne consignments, one at an estimated $464.95 a tonne c&f with trading house Dreyfus believed to be the seller.

A second consignment of 50,000 tonnes was bought at an estimated $462.99 tonne c&f with ED&F Man believed to be the seller, traders said.

The ESIIC requested offers for cane sugar sourced from Brazil with a first shipment of 50,000 tonnes for arrival during July 5-15 and a second shipment of the same size for arrival during Aug. 15-25.

