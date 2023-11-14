News & Insights

World Markets

Egypt broaches idea of tapping Indian financial markets

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

November 14, 2023 — 07:15 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

CAIRO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Egypt discussed with India's ambassador to Egypt the possibility of entering Indian financial markets, Egypt's finance ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The two sides discussed ways to encourage the use of national currencies to settle payments," in a meeting between Egyptian finance minister Mohamed al-Maait and ambassador Shri Ajit Gupte, the statement said.

Egypt was keen to diversify funding sources and enter new financial markets, including "the possibility of heading to Indian financial markets," the statement quoted Maait as saying.

In June, sources told Reuters that India was weighing a proposal to begin barter trade with Egypt in goods like fertiliser and gas, as part of a wider deal that could see New Delhi extending a credit line worth several billion dollars to Cairo.

Egypt, facing a severe foreign currency shortage, has been struggling to attract foreign investment. Last month it issued 3-year panda bonds worth 3.5 billion yuan, and the China Development Bank disbursed 7 billion yuan ($956.61 million) in a loan agreement with Egypt's central bank.

This month Cairo also sold almost $500 million (75 billion yen) in 5-year Japanese Samurai bonds.

(Writing by Patrick Werr; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((patrick.werr@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.