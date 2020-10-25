World Markets

Egypt bourse suspends CIB shares after 10% fall on chairman's exit

Shares in Egypt's Commercial International Bank (CIB) plunged 10% at Sunday's opening, and were suspended from trading for 10 minutes by the stock exchange, following the resignation on Friday of CIB chairman Hisham Ezz al-Arab.

CAIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Egypt's Commercial International Bank (CIB) COMI.CA plunged 10% at Sunday's opening, and were suspended from trading for 10 minutes by the stock exchange, following the resignation on Friday of CIB chairman Hisham Ezz al-Arab.

CIB shares recovered after trading resumed following the suspension.

Ezz al-Arab said on Friday he was stepping down with immediate effect under orders from the central bank, which cited compliance concerns at the Egyptian lender.

Shares in another 36 companies were briefly suspended from trading on Sunday after they fell by 5%.

