Egypt books 80,000 tonnes of wheat in World Bank-funded tender -traders

Adds details

CAIRO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), is believed to have booked 80,000 tonnes of Russian wheat on Tuesday, traders said.

The purchase was comprised of two 40,000 tonne cargoes of Russian wheat at a price of $339 per tonne on a C&F basis, traders added.

The supplier is Grain Flower.

GASC has not yet made its official announcement of the purchase.

Some traders have said further approvals might be needed from the World Bank, which is funding purchases from Tuesday's tender. They also added that GASC could book an additional three cargoes from the same supplier in the coming days.

GASC was seeking an unspecified quantity of wheat for shipment from Feb. 1-15 from any origin in the tenderbook. The wheat will be paid for at sight.

For a full list of offers presented at the tender, click on

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty and Michael Hogan; Editing by Chris Reese)

((Sarah.ElSafty@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.