Egypt begins process for offering operation of airports to private sector

DUBAI, March 4 (Reuters) - Egypt began the executive process for offering the management and operation of Egyptian airports to the private sector, a cabinet statement said on Monday.

Egypt is due to set an international tender for operating Egyptian airports, which include Cairo International Airport, the country's civil aviation minister Mohamed Abbas Helmy has said.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, writing by Nayera Abdallah, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

