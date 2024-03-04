News & Insights

Commodities

Egypt begins process for offering operation of airports to private sector

March 04, 2024 — 08:21 am EST

Written by Momen Saeed Atallah for Reuters ->

DUBAI, March 4 (Reuters) - Egypt began the executive process for offering the management and operation of Egyptian airports to the private sector, a cabinet statement said on Monday.

Egypt is due to set an international tender for operating Egyptian airports, which include Cairo International Airport, the country's civil aviation minister Mohamed Abbas Helmy has said.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, writing by Nayera Abdallah, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Nayera.Abdallah@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesOilWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.