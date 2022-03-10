Egypt bans export of some staples including wheat for three months

CAIRO, March 10 (Reuters) - Egypt will ban the export of lentils, pasta, wheat, flour and fava beans for three months from March 11, its trade ministry said in a document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

