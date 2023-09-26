Egypt awards oil and gas exploration blocks to Eni, BP, QatarEnergy and Russia's Zarubezhneft

CAIRO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Egypt awarded on Tuesday four blocks in an oil and gas exploration bid round for concessions in the Mediterranean and Nile Delta to Italy's Eni ENI.SPA, BP BP.L, QatarEnergy [RIC:RIC:QATPE.UL], and Russia's Zarubezhneft, the petroleum ministry said.

Eni would take two blocks by itself and a third in a coalition with BP and QatarEnergy, while Zarubezhneft was also awarded a block.

(Reporting by Sarah El Safty; Writing by Nayera Abdallahl Editing by Nadine Awadalla)

