Egypt awards gas exploration concession to BP in Mediterranean

CAIRO, June 28 (Reuters) - BP BP.L has won gas exploring rights in Egypt's offshore King Mariout concession in the western Mediterranean, the British-based company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The concession area, located in the western Nile Delta, covers around 2,600 square km (1,616 square miles) at a depth of between 500 and 2,000 meters. BP owns 100% of the exploration rights area there which enhances the chances of developing future gas discoveries by utilizing the existing infrastructure, the statement added.

(Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Louise Heavens)

