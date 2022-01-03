World Markets
Egypt awards BP, ENI, others eight oil exploration blocks -ministry

Contributor
Ahmed Ismail Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

CAIRO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Egypt awarded oil and gas exploration blocks to BP Plc BP.L, ENI ENI.MI , Apex International 4927.TW, Energean ENOG.L, and United Energy UNRG.PK, according to a statement from the Petroleum Ministry on Monday.

Eight blocks were awarded in total, with the companies to invest a minimum of $250 million and drill at least 33 exploration wells.

(Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; writing by Lina Najem; editing by Jason Neely)

((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))

