US Markets
CEY

Egypt awards 11 companies concessions in mining bid round

Contributor
Ahmed Ismail Reuters
Published

Egypt has awarded 82 exploration blocks to 11 companies in an international bid round for mineral exploration, Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla said on Thursday.

Adds detail

CAIRO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Egypt has awarded 82 exploration blocks to 11 companies in an international bid round for mineral exploration, Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla said on Thursday.

Among the companies awarded concessions were Australia's Centamin CEY.L, Canadian companies B2Gold BTO.TO, Barrick Gold, Lotus Gold, Red Sea resources and Britain's AKH Gold.

Though Egypt has a history of gold-mining stretching back to the pharaohs, it has only one commercial gold mine, Centamin's Sukari, which contributes up to $900 million a year to its gross domestic product.

The winning companies were awared only 29% of the blocks on offer in the bid round.

Egypt is targeting $1 billion dollars in investment in the mining sector and has opened up a second bid round for gold and mineral exploration from Thursday to last 4 months, Molla said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by Aidan Lewis, Robert Birsel)

((Nadine.Awadalla@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CEY BTO

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More