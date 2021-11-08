Egypt approves Latvian wheat as new import origin, says official

World Markets

Egypt's agriculture ministry has approved Latvian wheat as a new import origin, said Ahmed Al Attar, the head of the ministry's Administration of Agricultural Quarantine.

Attar said that Egypt's General Authority for Supply Commodities has been notified of the approval.

