Egypt approves first gold mining licence in more than a decade

CAIRO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Egypt has approved a mining licence for Aton Resources Inc AAN.V, the Canada-based gold miner said on Thursday, the first such award since the country's main gold producer Centamin CEY.L secured a licence more than a decade ago.

Centamin received its mining licence in 2005, according to its website.

Egypt passed a new mining law last year in a push to encourage more exploration and mineral production.

(Reporting by Amina Ismail; Editing by Edmund Blair)

