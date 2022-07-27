Egypt and India sign MoU to build a green hydrogen factory worth $8 bln

CAIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with an Indian company to build a green hydrogen factory in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, a cabinet statement said on Wednesday.

According to the MoU, Indian ReNew Power Private Limited RENE.BO will build a factory to produce 20,000 tonnes of green hydrogen a year, with investments worth $8 billion.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Jan Harvey)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.