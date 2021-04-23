Egypt allocates 1.074 mln feddans of land for rice in 2021 season

World Markets

Egypt has allocated 1.074 million feddans of land for rice cultivation in the 2021 season, the agriculture ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Once a rice exporter, Egypt has reduced its rice cultivation in an effort to conserve Nile river resources.

