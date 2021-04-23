Egypt allocates 1.074 mln feddans of land for rice in 2021 season

CAIRO, April 23 (Reuters) - Egypt has allocated 1.074 million feddans of land for rice cultivation in the 2021 season, the agriculture ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Once a rice exporter, Egypt has reduced its rice cultivation in an effort to conserve Nile river resources.

(Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; editing by David Evans)

