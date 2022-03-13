Egypt aims to procure more than 6 mln tonnes of local wheat -minister

CAIRO, March 13 (Reuters) - Egypt aims to procure more than six million tonnes of local wheat during the upcoming harvest season that starts mid-April, the supply minister said in a statement on Sunday.

The major wheat importer will use different mechanisms and incentives to achieve that target, minister Ali Moselhy added.

(Reporting by Momen Said Atallah Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Louise Heavens)

