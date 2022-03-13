World Markets

Egypt aims to procure more than 6 mln tonnes of local wheat -minister

Contributor
Momen Said Atallah Reuters
Published

Egypt aims to procure more than six million tonnes of local wheat during the upcoming harvest season that starts mid-April, the supply minister said in a statement on Sunday.

CAIRO, March 13 (Reuters) - Egypt aims to procure more than six million tonnes of local wheat during the upcoming harvest season that starts mid-April, the supply minister said in a statement on Sunday.

The major wheat importer will use different mechanisms and incentives to achieve that target, minister Ali Moselhy added.

(Reporting by Momen Said Atallah Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular