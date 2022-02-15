World Markets

Egypt aims to increase strategic stores of supply commodities

Momen Saeed Atallah
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY

CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, is investing 50 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.2 billion) on projects aimed at increasing its storage of supply commodities to 8 or 9 months, the supply ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry did not specify current storage capacity, but Egypt's stated policy is to have sufficient reserves of supply commodities to cover three to six months of consumption.

The announcement comes as tensions between Russia and Ukraine, both major exporters of wheat to Egypt, have applied upward pressure on prices.

