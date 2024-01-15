Egypt agrees to buy 100,000 tons of imported raw sugar - supply ministry

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) struck a deal to buy 100,000 tons of imported raw sugar, the country's supply ministry said on Monday.

Egypt's strategic reserves of sugar are sufficient until July, the ministry added in a statement.

(Reporting by Momen Atallah, writing by Hatem Maher; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((Hatem.Maher@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.