Egypt agrees to buy 100,000 tons of imported raw sugar - supply ministry

January 15, 2024 — 11:21 am EST

Written by Momen Atallah for Reuters ->

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) struck a deal to buy 100,000 tons of imported raw sugar, the country's supply ministry said on Monday.

Egypt's strategic reserves of sugar are sufficient until July, the ministry added in a statement.

