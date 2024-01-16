News & Insights

Egypt agrees to buy 100,000 tons of imported raw sugar

January 16, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Written by Momen Atallah for Reuters ->

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC) struck a deal to buy 100,000 tons of imported raw sugar, the country's supply ministry said on Monday.

Egypt's strategic reserves of sugar are sufficient to last until July, the ministry added in a statement.

GASC gave no further detail.

European traders said the purchase involved 50,000 tons from trading house Dreyfus and 50,000 tons from Alvean, both priced at $539.30 a ton CIF free out including cost, insurance and freight.

(Reporting by Momen Atallah, additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, writing by Hatem Maher; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
