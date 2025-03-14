$EGY stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EGY stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,998,657 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $EGY:
$EGY Insider Trading Activity
$EGY insiders have traded $EGY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEORGE W.M. MAXWELL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $21,060
$EGY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $EGY stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,490,850 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,515,014
- TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,471,404 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $8,445,858
- STATE STREET CORP removed 877,537 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,834,836
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 834,398 shares (+51.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,646,319
- ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH added 802,216 shares (+92.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,505,683
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 583,078 shares (-7.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,548,050
- FIRST SABREPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 500,000 shares (+34.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,185,000
