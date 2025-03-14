$EGY stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$EGY stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,998,657 of trading volume.

$EGY Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $EGY:

$EGY insiders have traded $EGY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EGY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE W.M. MAXWELL (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 4,500 shares for an estimated $21,060

$EGY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 99 institutional investors add shares of $EGY stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

