eGuarantee, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Growth Amid Challenges

November 07, 2024 — 02:38 am EST

eGuarantee, Inc. (JP:8771) has released an update.

eGuarantee, Inc. reported a promising financial performance for the six months ending September 30, 2024, with an 8.4% year-over-year increase in net sales and a 3.3% rise in ordinary profit. The growth was primarily driven by a surge in new contracts and an increase in guarantee liabilities due to a rise in corporate bankruptcies. Despite a rise in SG&A expenses, the company saw a modest increase in operating profit, indicating a resilient financial strategy in challenging economic conditions.

