Eguana Technologies Projects Filing Completion Date

Eguana Technologies (TSE:EGT) has released an update.

Eguana Technologies has provided a second update regarding the delay in filing its annual financial statements for 2023, confirming completion by May 31, 2024, and stating that there have been no material changes since the initial announcement. The company is under a management cease trade order until the filings are completed but assures shareholders that this does not impact their ability to trade shares. Eguana is committed to keeping investors informed and will continue to issue bi-weekly updates as per regulatory guidelines.

For further insights into TSE:EGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.