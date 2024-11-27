News & Insights

Eguana Technologies Partners with BC Hydro for Energy Storage

November 27, 2024 — 05:43 pm EST

Eguana Technologies (TSE:EGT) has released an update.

Eguana Technologies is collaborating with BC Hydro to install its Evolve LFP energy storage systems in homes, aiming to enhance the local electricity grid and reduce peak loads. This project marks an important step for Virtual Power Plant programs, enabling faster deployment of energy storage assets and providing enhanced grid management capabilities. Eguana’s North American-made technology offers utilities a reliable solution for transitioning to cleaner energy and improving grid resiliency.

