Eguana Technologies Faces Tough Financial Year

Eguana Technologies (TSE:EGT) has released an update.

Eguana Technologies Inc. has reported a sharp 32.1% decrease in sales to $11.45 million in 2023, alongside a significant net loss before tax of $35.55 million, exacerbated by low demand in the solar industry and aggressive competitor pricing. Gross margins turned negative at 17.9% due to inventory impairment charges, and operating costs rose by 41.1%, reflecting increased expenses from expanded operations, especially in Australia. The company also recorded a substantial expected credit loss of $9.9 million due to issues with a slow-paying customer.

