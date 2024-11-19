News & Insights

Stocks

EGR Exploration Unveils $750,000 Private Placement

November 19, 2024 — 12:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

EGR Exploration (TSE:EGR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

EGR Exploration Ltd. has announced a $750,000 non-brokered private placement to fund exploration and corporate activities. The proceeds will support a drilling program at Detour West and bolster working capital. This strategic move aims to expand exploration and potentially enhance the value of EGR’s mining assets.

For further insights into TSE:EGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.