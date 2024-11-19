EGR Exploration Unveils $750,000 Private Placement

EGR Exploration (TSE:EGR) has released an update.
EGR Exploration Ltd. has announced a $750,000 non-brokered private placement to fund exploration and corporate activities. The proceeds will support a drilling program at Detour West and bolster working capital. This strategic move aims to expand exploration and potentially enhance the value of EGR’s mining assets.
