EGOV Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of NIC Inc. (Symbol: EGOV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.17, changing hands as low as $22.07 per share. NIC Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EGOV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EGOV's low point in its 52 week range is $15.49 per share, with $25.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.14.

