EGO Reaches Milestone With First Copper Concentrate at McIlvenna Bay

Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO announced that it produced the first copper concentrate at its fully owned McIlvenna Bay Project. This milestone production solidifies Eldorado Gold’s Canadian operating platform.

McIlvenna Bay Project Enhances EGO’s Exposure

In April 2026, Eldorado Gold announced that it acquired all outstanding shares of Foran Mining Corporation, boosting the balance and resilience of EGO’s existing asset base. The acquisition of Foran added two high-quality, fully financed development assets — Skouries and McIlvenna Bay — to Eldorado Gold’s portfolio.



The McIlvenna Bay Project in east-central Saskatchewan, Canada, meaningfully diversified Eldorado Gold's asset base with substantial production of copper and zinc. By adding highly demanded critical minerals like copper, the project provides the company with significant exposure and complements its well-balanced portfolio. The production of the first copper concentrate at the project is a milestone for Saskatchewan and for Canada.



Combined with the Skouries project in Greece, McIlvenna Bay is expected to transform the company into a high-margin, free-cash-flow-generating business. Moreover, the project is expected to yield jobs, economic activity and long-term prosperity for communities across Saskatchewan through the upcoming years.

Eldorado Gold’s Focus on Growth

In 2026, EGO is committing around $17 million to further exploration at McIlvenna Bay and its surrounding claims. This investment reflects the highly prospective, district-scale nature of the land package and fuels ongoing growth.



The nearby Tesla Zone, which is a high-grade polymetallic discovery, offers an excellent long-term expansion opportunity for McIlvenna Bay. Along with testing for copper-rich extensions at Tesla, Eldorado Gold’s exploration team plans to drill the Bigstone deposit to grow its resource base.

EGO Stock’s Price Performance

Eldorado Gold shares have gained 44.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s return of 54.7%.

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Eldorado Gold’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Albemarle Corporation ALB, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM. ALB carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, whereas CF and ASM carry a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Albemarle has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 74.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $12.45 per share, indicating year-over-year growth from a loss of 79 cents. ALB shares have skyrocketed 181% so far this year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CF Industries’ current-year earnings is pegged at $17.16 per share, indicating an 83% year-over-year rise. CF has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.4%. CF Industries’ shares have gained 21.4% in a year.

Avino Silver has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 125%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Avino Silver’s 2026 earnings is pegged at 39 cents per share, indicating 34.5% year-over-year growth. Its shares have surged 90.5% in a year.

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CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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